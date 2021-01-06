Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on Ontrak in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Ontrak from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Ontrak from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ontrak in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.40.

Ontrak stock opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 2.58. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.63.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 151.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

