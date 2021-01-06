ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Trading 5% Higher

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.40 and last traded at $39.38. 3,416,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,466,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.36.

The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 104,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 647,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,522,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

