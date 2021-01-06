OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded OneMain from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on OneMain from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. CSFB boosted their price objective on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.14.

OMF stock opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. OneMain has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth $13,138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,434,000 after buying an additional 122,555 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of OneMain by 7.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 235,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth $291,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

