ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $40.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ON Semiconductor traded as high as $34.15 and last traded at $33.96, with a volume of 110883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 95,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $2,466,928.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 593,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,378.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $15,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,859,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 980,556 shares of company stock valued at $25,710,891 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 314.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 82,180 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 529,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -830.29, a P/E/G ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.