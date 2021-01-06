Omni Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Omni has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $397,289.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00007557 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.25 or 0.00475381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,134 coins and its circulating supply is 562,818 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.