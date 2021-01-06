Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.10.

NYSE OHI opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,845 and have sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,676,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $4,018,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $1,643,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

