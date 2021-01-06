Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 12,161 Shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) Stock

ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 12,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,728.80 ($12,710.74).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 10,283 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,123.57 ($10,613.50).

On Monday, December 21st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 30,508 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £23,491.16 ($30,691.35).

On Thursday, December 17th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 31,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

On Tuesday, December 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 15,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,850 ($15,482.10).

On Wednesday, December 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 19,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,858.90).

ULS opened at GBX 80.40 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 75.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. ULS Technology plc has a twelve month low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The firm has a market cap of £52.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

