OKCash (OK) Trading 17% Higher Over Last Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $35,274.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OKCash has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,072.72 or 0.99731511 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00019037 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00068000 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,452,210 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

