Obyte (GBYTE) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Obyte has a market capitalization of $17.13 million and approximately $52,079.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.73 or 0.00064077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000087 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000043 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000128 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

