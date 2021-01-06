Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.34. Approximately 175,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 214,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.
The firm has a market capitalization of $417.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 127,702 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,818 shares during the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)
Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.
