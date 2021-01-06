Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.34. Approximately 175,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 214,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $417.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 127,702 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,818 shares during the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.