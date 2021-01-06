O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.63.

OI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded O-I Glass from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UFS downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,058,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 788,293 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,276,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after buying an additional 130,009 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 32.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 132,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 425,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 58,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,338. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

