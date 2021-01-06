nYFI Achieves Market Cap of $536,167.87 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One nYFI token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. nYFI has a market cap of $536,167.87 and $116,933.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, nYFI has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00028015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00117584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00211653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00498185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00249495 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016974 BTC.

nYFI Token Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

Buying and Selling nYFI

nYFI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

