NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Decreased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $172,068,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 22.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $536.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,494 shares of company stock valued at $31,088,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.