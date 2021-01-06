NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Woodstock Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Woodstock Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.1% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $31.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $504.58. 14,432,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,172,553. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.34 billion, a PE ratio of 84.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $528.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,494 shares of company stock valued at $31,088,707. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

