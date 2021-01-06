NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NUVSF. TD Securities cut NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.16.

OTCMKTS NUVSF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,802. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

