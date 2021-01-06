Nuveen Senior Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NSL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,839. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

