Nuveen Senior Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE:NSL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,839. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.