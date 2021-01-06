Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.95. 18,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,910. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $18.17.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

