Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

JPS opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

