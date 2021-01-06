Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
JPS opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.49.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
