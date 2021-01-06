Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
NQP stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
