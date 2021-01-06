Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NXN opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.