Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NXN opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30.
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
