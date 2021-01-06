Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:NHA)

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NHA stock remained flat at $$9.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. 6,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,196. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $10.60.
About Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
