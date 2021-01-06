Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 28,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,277. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

