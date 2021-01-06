Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $14.55.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
