Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

