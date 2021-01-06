Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0767 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

NYSE:JQC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.34. 835,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,011. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.