Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NAC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.14. 172,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,176. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $15.66.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

