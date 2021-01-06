Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NAC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.14. 172,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,176. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $15.66.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.