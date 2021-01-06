Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
NEA stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $15.15.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
