Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NVG stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $17.15.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.