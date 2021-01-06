Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NVG stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

