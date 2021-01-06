Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BITBOX, Bitbns, Bitrue and WazirX. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $308,330.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 58.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00044325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00037402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.67 or 0.00334884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00025274 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,101,169,080 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, CoinBene, IDEX, Zebpay, Binance, Bittrex, BITBOX, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Bitrue, Koinex, Upbit and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

