NuBits Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,941.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $4,941.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NuBits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00027936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00115559 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00239207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00495976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049804 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00245239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016612 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.