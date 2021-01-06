NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NPSKY opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 1.17. NSK has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87.

Get NSK alerts:

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. NSK had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%.

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.