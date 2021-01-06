Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.26

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and traded as low as $15.07. Novus Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 15,660 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVUS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Novus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Novus Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $21.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($3.87). As a group, analysts forecast that Novus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Logos Global Management Lp bought 92,040 shares of Novus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.44 per share, with a total value of $2,341,497.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 103,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $2,229,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVUS. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Novus Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,785,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,187 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novus Therapeutics by 57.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 61,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Novus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.