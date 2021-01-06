Northland Securities Reaffirms “Top Pick” Rating for Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AYRWF. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ayr Strategies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Ayr Strategies from $24.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

Ayr Strategies stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. Ayr Strategies has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores primarily in Massachusetts and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

