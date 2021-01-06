Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.41.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average of $84.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $109.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $215,761.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

