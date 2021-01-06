Northern 3 VCT (NTN.L) (LON:NTN) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

Northern 3 VCT (NTN.L) (LON:NTN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:NTN opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.16) on Wednesday. Northern 3 VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 91 ($1.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £97.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.49.
