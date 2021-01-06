Northern 3 VCT (NTN.L) (LON:NTN) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

Northern 3 VCT (NTN.L) (LON:NTN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:NTN opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.16) on Wednesday. Northern 3 VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 91 ($1.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £97.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.49.

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

