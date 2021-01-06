Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L) (LON:NTV) Raises Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L) (LON:NTV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L) stock opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.18 million and a PE ratio of 29.05. Northern 2 VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 62.50 ($0.82).
Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L) Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.