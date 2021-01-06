Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L) (LON:NTV) Raises Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L) (LON:NTV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L) stock opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.18 million and a PE ratio of 29.05. Northern 2 VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 62.50 ($0.82).

Northern 2 VCT (NTV.L) Company Profile

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

