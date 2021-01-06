Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NHYDY. BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Pareto Securities raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

