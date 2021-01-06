NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €33.11 ($38.95).

NOEJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) alerts:

ETR:NOEJ opened at €41.36 ($48.66) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 713.10. NORMA Group SE has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a fifty-two week high of €42.38 ($49.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.46.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.