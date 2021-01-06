NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2021 // Comments off

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €33.11 ($38.95).

NOEJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

ETR:NOEJ opened at €41.36 ($48.66) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 713.10. NORMA Group SE has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a fifty-two week high of €42.38 ($49.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.46.

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ)

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.