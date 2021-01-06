Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 20.5% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 106,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 6.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 31.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

NAT stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $449.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.64. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

