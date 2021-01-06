Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) rose 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 195,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 195,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

NDLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $28,294.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,006,022 shares of company stock worth $7,548,304 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 13.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

