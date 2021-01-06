Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.35

Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 13000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.54 million and a PE ratio of -17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.51.

About Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR)

Noble Iron Inc develops, markets, and sells enterprise asset management software for the construction and industrial equipment industry under the Texada Software name in Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers cloud or client-based software applications to manage the equipment ownership lifecycle, including equipment purchasing; rental and sales transactions; inventory management, maintenance, and depreciation tracking; used equipment sales and disposals analysis; and inventory replenishment analysis.

