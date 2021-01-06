Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) Shares Up 400%

Noble Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) was up 400% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 2,135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

Noble Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NOBGY)

Noble Group Limited is in the process of liquidation. Previously, the company was operated as an independent energy products and industrial raw materials supply chain manager. Its Energy segment was engaged in trading energy coal and the provision of supply chain and risk management services in bituminous and sub-bituminous energy coal, as well as in seaborne LNG.

