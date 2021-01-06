NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. NiSource has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $902.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

