Nimiq (NIM) Trading Up 64.5% Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Nimiq has a market cap of $42.61 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 64.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,932.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,182.66 or 0.03385533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.04 or 0.00481043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.17 or 0.01302977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.38 or 0.00398988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00021788 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00181498 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,859,435,579 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,685,579 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

