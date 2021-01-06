NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.91.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $700,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 908,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,457,700.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,812,000 after buying an additional 934,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

