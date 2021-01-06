NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

NXGN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 16.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

