NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 322.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,655 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 550.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 295,468 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,446,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,696,000 after purchasing an additional 242,871 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 310,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,970,000 after purchasing an additional 230,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 865,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,049,000 after purchasing an additional 218,273 shares in the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

NYSE NEE traded up $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,971,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,566,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.31. The firm has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,496 shares of company stock worth $28,082,897. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

