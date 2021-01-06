Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NXST. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.63.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $108.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.62. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $452,593.10. Insiders sold a total of 69,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,283,547 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

