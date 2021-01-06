Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.13

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 5441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

NEXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nexa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $537.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.35 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the second quarter worth $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

