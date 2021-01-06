News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.77

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 31369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get News alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.63.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of News by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of News by 1,359.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.