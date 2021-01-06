Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

NCMGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCMGY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.90. 31,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,563. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.90. Newcrest Mining has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $27.16.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

